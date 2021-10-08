86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 8, 2021
type here...

Does the First Amendment really protect us?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The hypocrisy of the protection of “free speech” is alive and well.
Let the name calling and the finger pointing begin.
It is a given, or should be, that the protection of the First Amendment’s protection was designed to protect speech that may be offensive. Yet, we are bombarded by the politically correct crowd, minorities, and gender identifiers as to the limits of the protection that is guaranteed. The very same Bill of Rights that protects them also protects others as well. Some may not like or agree with that but that is the way it is.
Why? Are those who desire to be protected from the descripted accolade ashamed of their placement within a group? So? If one is so ashamed, why is it my problem? Why is it that I cannot use certain words to define or identify it? Yes, words mean things. We communicate by their usage. It allows us to be precise in communicating our thoughts. I am not the burden of your self-image!

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.
Spruce Creek South

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the First Amendment really protect us?

Our favorite PhD. from Spruce Creek South asks if the First Amendment really provides us with protection. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses vs. Trump flags

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends little white crosses should get a pass, but it’s time to reconsider the “unsightly” Trump flags.

The southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident asks for answers as to why the southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class.

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos