Does the First Amendment really protect us?

To the Editor:

The hypocrisy of the protection of “free speech” is alive and well.

Let the name calling and the finger pointing begin.

It is a given, or should be, that the protection of the First Amendment’s protection was designed to protect speech that may be offensive. Yet, we are bombarded by the politically correct crowd, minorities, and gender identifiers as to the limits of the protection that is guaranteed. The very same Bill of Rights that protects them also protects others as well. Some may not like or agree with that but that is the way it is.

Why? Are those who desire to be protected from the descripted accolade ashamed of their placement within a group? So? If one is so ashamed, why is it my problem? Why is it that I cannot use certain words to define or identify it? Yes, words mean things. We communicate by their usage. It allows us to be precise in communicating our thoughts. I am not the burden of your self-image!

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South