Joseph Pickett Strickland Jr., 79, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Zephyrhills, Florida on October 6, 2021. He was born in Eustis, Florida on March 2, 1945 to Joseph and Margaret Strickland. He was a member of Grace Tabernacle Church in Wildwood, Florida for 45 Years. He enjoyed Hunting and Fishing. He was the Mayor for the City of Bushnell, Florida for 28 years where he was also a council member. He worked for the City of Bushnell utility department for 9 years. He worked as an Electrical and Building contractor for 28 years. He also worked for Withlacoochee Regional Water Supply Authority for 23 years. In December of 2010 he had a street named after him “Joe P Strickland Jr. Avenue” which is front of the New City Hall in Bushnell, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Doretha Strickland of Bushnell, Florida; Son: Travis D. Strickland of Bushnell, Florida; Daughter: Ashlee Jo Strickland of Olympia, Washington; Sister: Sue Nell Fort (Joe) of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Betty Jean Moffet of Apopka, Florida; Grandchildren: Kehlsey, Evin, Kristen, and Elijah; Great-Grandchildren: Grayson, Brynn, Baylor and Adeline. A service will be held on Monday October 11, 2021 at Grace Tabernacle Church in Wildwood, Florida with visitation from 1-2 with Pastor Gary Washburn officiating. All arrangements handled by Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell, Florida. In Lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Evergreen Cemetery.