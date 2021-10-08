Roger Massmann died peacefully on 10/2/21 in The Villages, FL. He is survived by his son, Michael and wife Laurie of Leland, NC; daughter, Dianna and husband Dennis of Ocala, FL; grandchildren Amanda, Dan, Tim, Erin and Chris. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margaret. Roger was proud to serve in the Naval forces and enjoyed Tampa Rays baseball. His greatest joy was his family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 on Friday, October 22, 2021 at noon with a reception to follow. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice