Villager arrested after allegedly stalking his former housekeeper

A 78-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly stalking his former housekeeper.

Herbert Larry Vajen, who lives at 2109 Barbosa Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of stalking.

Vajen allegedly showed up at his former housekeeper’s job site in Ocala and told her, “You’re going to talk to me.” He used his red 2016 Toyota Prius to block in her vehicle, however she was able to maneuver out of the parking spot and drove away. Vajen began following her and she called 911.

During a traffic stop, a deputy asked Vajen if he understood why he was being detained.

“Supposedly, I was stalking someone,” he told the deputy.

The woman said he had shown up uninvited four times at her home. She said during the time she cleaned Vajen’s home, he showed her “unwanted attention.” He offered to buy lingerie for her and asked her to dance for him. She quit working for him.

Vajen was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.