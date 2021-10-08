84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 8, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested after allegedly stalking his former housekeeper

By Meta Minton

Herbert Larry Vajen
Herbert Larry Vajen

A 78-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly stalking his former housekeeper.

Herbert Larry Vajen, who lives at 2109 Barbosa Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of stalking.

Vajen allegedly showed up at his former housekeeper’s job site in Ocala and told her, “You’re going to talk to me.” He used his red 2016 Toyota Prius to block in her vehicle, however she was able to maneuver out of the parking spot and drove away. Vajen began following her and she called 911.

During a traffic stop, a deputy asked Vajen if he understood why he was being detained.

“Supposedly, I was stalking someone,” he told the deputy.

The woman said he had shown up uninvited four times at her home. She said during the time she cleaned Vajen’s home, he showed her “unwanted attention.” He offered to buy lingerie for her and asked her to dance for him. She quit working for him.

Vajen was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the First Amendment really protect us?

Our favorite PhD. from Spruce Creek South asks if the First Amendment really provides us with protection. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses vs. Trump flags

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends little white crosses should get a pass, but it’s time to reconsider the “unsightly” Trump flags.

The southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident asks for answers as to why the southern border is wide open and inflation is about to kill the middle class.

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos