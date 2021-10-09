Mary Winter

Mary was married to her husband, Donald Winter for 64 years. She served with Donald in the Bahamas for 8 years and even after they returned to the States she continued to have a heart for missionaries and faithfully supported several of them. Mary was a switchboard operator for Hobe Sound Bible College for several years and then became the secretary for Hobe Sound Bible Academy. Following that, she was a secretary for HIM at Hobe Sound until she retired in 2005. Mary loved her family deeply and was thrilled anytime they came to see her and never missed celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and holidays with them. Mary is survived by her husband Donald Winter; a daughter Lavonda Knable; and husband Marlin; a son Joel Winter; and wife Debra; a son Jerald Winter and wife Monica. She had seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a great, great grandson due in December. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Agnes Witter; a sister Phyllis Long, a sister Marilyn Rice; a brother Samuel Witter, a brother Robert Witter and a granddaughter Karis Winter.

A service celebrating her home going will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Calvary Community Church, 6679 SE 174th Lane, Summerfield, FL 34491. The viewing will begin at 1:00 pm followed by the service at 2: PM. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Parkville Bible Church in Etters, PA. The viewing will begin at 1:00 PM followed by the service at 2:00 PM. Interment will be immediately after the service at the Parkville Bible Church Cemetery.