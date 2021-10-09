Stacey Bowen

Stacey A. Bowen died from ALS-related complications on September 21, 2021. A New York City resident for most of her adult life, she lived in the same large Upper East Side apartment for over 40 years. Her love for the city was infectious and she relished leading friends and family on speed-walking tours all over Manhattan. Thoughtful and kind, Stacey opened her apartment to many needing a bed. It was truly “Hotel Stacey” and the rates were very reasonable. She moved to The Villages, Florida in November, 2020. There she experienced a new and different style of living, enjoying her sunny apartment, palm trees and pools. She especially loved driving her golf cart everywhere, showing her visitors back ways and The Villages vistas, and simply zooming around for fun on her own. Typical of Stacey’s love of the silly and fun, she christened her golf cart with the unfortunate name of Dorcas, a name discovered in researching her family tree.

Stacey grew up in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, the eldest of Jack and Doris Bowen’s three children. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in French from Colgate University in 1975.

She had an active and fulfilling career as a banker in the New York City. She began her career as a bilingual secretary at Crédit Lyonnais and retired from Citibank as a vice-president in 2018. Her generosity of spirit made her a true team player. She was always ready to lend a hand to colleagues working on a project. Dealing with overseas clients gave her special satisfaction.

While she certainly excelled at her banking career, that did not define her. She was a warm, engaging woman who was blessed with an inquisitive mind, a delightful sense of fun, with a touch of sass, and a never-ending spirit of adventure. Always up for the next impromptu outing, she found her greatest joys in meeting new people, trying new things and travelling around the globe.

International travel was one of her primary enjoyments. She traveled on business to Europe and Asia and for pleasure to such varied locations as Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, South America, most of Southeast Asia, Europe and most recently, Easter Island. She visited her friend, Susan, in Paris, Moscow and Bulgaria and they travelled together to Turkey, Greece, Corsica and Morocco.

In addition to her international travel, Stacey’s calendar was always full of visits with family and friends. She loved summer weekends relaxing poolside in The Hamptons, July family reunions in Hilton Head, her Christmas holiday parties in NYC, trips to Martha’s Vineyard with George and Kathleen and winter skiing trips with her English friends. Back home in NYC, there were Monday night dinners with Jack and Betsy at Mumtaz, Sunday TV nights with Nancy, walks in Carl Schurz Park to exult in the flowers, and picnics in Central Park with anyone who would care to join her.

The lady had a real zest for life.

For reasons understood by few, she also had a love for Bogle Chardonnay.

She is survived by her sister, Victoria “Tori” Bowen Kern and her husband, David M. Kern, of Charlotte, NC, and her brother, R. Kirby Bowen and his wife, Frenise L. Bowen, of Summerville, SC. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Alexandra J. Kern, Zachary M. Kern, Brooks T. Bowen and Mackenzie G. Bowen, and her much loved cat, Stella.

In celebration of Stacey’s life, the family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the home of Tori and David Kern, 2224 Malvern Road, Charlotte. Stacey loved flowers — both real and depicted on brightly patterned blouses. Please wear bright and/or flowery clothing.

Stacey, we will miss you and raise a glass or two of Bogle Chardonnay in your honor!

A special thank you to Stacey’s best friend, Susan Reid, for her kindness and love in taking care of Stacey in the last year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution for ongoing research to the ALS Association, www.als.org.