Vodka has evolved: Meet the world’s first “functional spirit”

When the cocktail hour rolls around, is vodka your drink of choice? If so, you’re in luck. Believe it or not, there’s a smarter way to drink this beloved beverage. It still goes down smoothly but with “better-for-you” benefits, all without altering what you most love about

vodka.

Meet Bellion Vodka, the “functional spirit” that’s the first of its kind. If doctor’s orders

have you watching your alcohol consumption, then you’ll want to read on to learn more about this age-old beverage that is easier on the liver and waistline. It’s naturally sweet so you can eliminate the need for sugary mixers. Clinical research has proven that it reduces negative side effects. Fans have noted little to no hangovers as well.

Globally, vodka remains one of the most popular alcohols. So why change things up now?

For starters, it’s naturally sweet and exceptionally smooth. It’s distilled six times to bring out the flavor and avoids the need to add sugary mixes. The specialty blend (80 proof vodka with 40% alcohol) includes taste notes of citrus and a peppery, spicy, and sweet palette that rounds up crisp and clean.

Bellion Vodka is a fun way to enjoy vodka after tee-time, during Sunday brunches, and for upcoming holiday soirees. It’s taken an innovative approach to change the 600-year-old distillery process by introducing NTX Technology to the mix. It’s a proprietary blend of Licorice Root Extract, Mannitol (manna sugar), and Potassium Sorbate (white salt), all FDA-approved ingredients.

A new science-meets-consumption category has been created in the spirits market because of Bellion. And rightly so. Over $40 million has gone into research and clinical human trials validating the science behind the product. NTX reduces the damage done to the liver by up to 90% and to DNA by up to 70%. It concurrently lowers oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

Bellion Vodka is first-to-market, although it’s taken its time in clinical research and development thanks to its founder, Harsha Chigurupati, and his pharmaceutical background.

The Boston University grad founded Bellion Vodka in 2012 and since has conducted extensive research and received validation through numerous clinical trials and peer-reviewed articles. Bellion Vodka has proudly received 50 global patents during its 12-year R&D process.

“NTX was developed to address many common concerns of alcohol consumption,” said Harsha. “It’s gentler on the liver, still gluten-free, and I have personally experienced no hangovers when drinking Bellion. The clinical trials uncovered important data on the immediate negative effect alcohol can have on the body. The NTX blend helps to curb the downsides while not altering the joy in partaking in this beloved spirit.”

The consumer experience has indeed been elevated. Customers are raving about drinking the vodka straight or mixed into a cocktail, such as mules, martinis, lemon drops, and bloody marys (“Tastes great with club soda and lime. No guilt.”).

WFLA Florida TV recently featured Bellion in its segment with lifestyle expert Jennifer Bonner touted its benefits for weeknights warriors who love vodka. “It’s shaking up the alcohol industry,” said Jennifer. “You can trust this stuff is the real deal.” She adds Bellion is an innovative alternative for a better addition to your favorite cocktails while enjoying your buzz and winding down with no lingering side effects.

“Our fans continue to grow as word of mouth is spreading about Bellion,” adds Harsha. “We love seeing different generations coming together and enjoying our spirit and drinking smarter. For upcoming holidays, it’s the perfect time to try our functional spirit, whether stocking it at your home bar for entertaining or gifting it to your golf buddy.”

I can just taste Martini Mondays now. Can’t you? Enjoy Bellion Vodka and toast to the season! As Jennifer mentioned in her segment, “It’s time to get your drink on!”

The price for a bottle of Bellion Vodka starts at $39.99 and can be purchased at select Whole Foods and online at https://bellionvodka.com. The vodka is distilled in Fairfield, California.