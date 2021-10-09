William Masden Jr.

William ‘Bill’ Masden Jr, passed away on Friday, October 1 at UF Health the Villages Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side, he was 58. Bill was born on August 2, 1963 in Louisville, Ky. He was a graduate of Doss High School class of 1981. After high school Bill joined the United States Marine Corp. He did his basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina. He first started in communications in the military but later transferred to the 3rd Tank Battalion (TOW Co.) 7th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division 29 Palms CA. Bill served a total of 6 years in the United States Marine Corp and was very proud of his service. An injury he sustained while serving cut his military service short. Bill later went on to graduate from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Bill retired from The Villages on July 5th 2021 where he had worked as an Assistant Controller for the Accounting Department.

Bill had five great passions in his life. The first one being a Marine. Although his service was cut short by a knee injury, he never stopped being proud of the service he gave to his country or honoring the American flag that represented the freedom he served to protect. Semper Fi Corporal Masden…OORAH!!

The second would be bowling. He owned 12 bowling balls, which pretty much says passion right there. The third would be pizza. Anytime, anywhere or any kind. Breakfast, lunch or dinner was the perfect time for pizza according to Bill. The fourth, his daughter Shannon Noelle. He took great pride in his daughter and everything she has accomplished in her life thus far. His hope for her was for her to follow her passions and go far in life. The last but definitely not the least is his wife Shannon Danielle. Bill and Shannon were together for 22 years, married for the last 9 years. Their passion and care for each other was great. They definitely believed that God had blessed the broken road that led them to one another. For there are…Precious Few! Bill is survived by his wife Shannon Danielle, his daughter Shannon Noelle, his parents William Sr. and Donna, and his sister Christa (Terry).

A memorial service for immediate family only, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday October 7th at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N Highway 27/441 Lady Lake, FL 32159.