AAC pleased with progress at First Responders Recreation Center

The Amenity Authority Committee is pleased with progress at the new First Responders Recreation Center under construction in the Marion County section of The Villages.

The committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, last week viewed a drone video of progress being made at the site of the former home of the First Baptist Church in The Villages.

Click here to view the drone footage on the District website

The site work is approximately 65 percent complete.

Construction of the pool retaining walls is complete and the final rough grading

of the site is underway.

The recreation center is approximately 35 percent complete. Interior framing of the building, HVAC, and electrical and plumbing rough-ins are nearing completion.

Support buildings are approximately 25 percent complete, the steel framing erection is complete and the roof framing is underway.

The putt and play course and lawn bowling are approximately 50 percent complete.

The irrigation system piping installation is complete.

The total project is approximately 40 percent complete.

