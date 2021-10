The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Not Too Scary Halloween Party.

The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Guava Street Athletic Complex Junior Baseball Field on Hermosa Street next to the fire station. These are the fields located behind the Lady Lake Public Library.

The event is free. There will be food, games and a costume contest.