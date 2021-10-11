84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...

Lakeside Landings man arrested after allegedly stealing beer from Wawa

By Meta Minton

Mitchell Glen Brown
Mitchell Glen Brown

A Lakeside Landings man was arrested after allegedly stealing a beer from Wawa.

Mitchell Glenn Brown, 59, who lives on Regatta Boulevard in the development in Oxford, went to the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake and walked out with a single can of Busch beer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into the back of a red Ford Crown Victoria which was pulled over after it left the convenience store. Brown was in the backseat, holding the stolen beer.

A check revealed Brown was convicted of theft in 2014 and of grand theft of a motor vehicle in 2009, both in Lake County. He was also convicted of general larceny in 1990 in Orange County.

Brown was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Daughter-in-law recording mother-in-law conversation

In a Letter to the Editor, an Oxford man raises a legal point about a New Jersey woman charged with unlawfully recording a call with her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos