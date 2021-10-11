Lakeside Landings man arrested after allegedly stealing beer from Wawa

A Lakeside Landings man was arrested after allegedly stealing a beer from Wawa.

Mitchell Glenn Brown, 59, who lives on Regatta Boulevard in the development in Oxford, went to the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake and walked out with a single can of Busch beer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into the back of a red Ford Crown Victoria which was pulled over after it left the convenience store. Brown was in the backseat, holding the stolen beer.

A check revealed Brown was convicted of theft in 2014 and of grand theft of a motor vehicle in 2009, both in Lake County. He was also convicted of general larceny in 1990 in Orange County.

Brown was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.