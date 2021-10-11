77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...

Police officer honored for negotiating surrender in Lofts at Brownwood standoff

By Marv Balousek

A Wildwood police officer has received a commendation from Police Chief Randy Parmer for her negotiation skills that led to the surrender of a 65-year-old man who barricaded himself earlier this month at The Lofts at Brownwood in The Villages.

Parmer presented the commendation Monday to Officer Angela Velez at a city commission meeting.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team was deployed the afternoon of Oct. 5 to the apartments, which were evacuated during the standoff.

Office Angela Velez left was honored by Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer
Office Angela Velez, left, was honored by Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer.

Parmer said Velez contacted the man, established a rapport and spent about three hours negotiating his surrender.

“That’s an extremely mentally and physically demanding exercise,” the chief said.

The man threatened suicide and claimed to be armed, although he had no firearms when he surrendered.

Parmer said Velez, who also was honored as Wildwood’s officer of the year, recently received hostage negotiation training and had a chance to practice her new skills.

She received a standing ovation from those at the meeting.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Daughter-in-law recording mother-in-law conversation

In a Letter to the Editor, an Oxford man raises a legal point about a New Jersey woman charged with unlawfully recording a call with her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos