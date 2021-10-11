84.6 F
Monday, October 11, 2021
Teen from Guatemala arrested after caught driving without license

By Meta Minton

Alejandro Mateo
Alejandro Morales-Mateo

An 18-year-old from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.

Alejandro Morales-Mateo was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when he failed to come to a complete stop on Skyline Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop, Morales-Mateo admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license or any form of identification. A check with dispatch confirmed he does not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for having no proof of insurance.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

