85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake woman arrested in battle over phone in Walmart parking lot

By Meta Minton

Angela Lenette Johnson
Angela Lenette Johnson

A Lady Lake woman was arrested in connection with a battle over a phone in a Walmart parking lot.

Angela Lenette Johnson, 33, is free on $25,500 bond following her arrest on charges of burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief Friday night at the Walmart in Fruitland Park.

Johnson got out of her vehicle and approached the vehicle of another woman, who was in the driver’s seat, playing a game on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Johnson reached into the woman’s car, pulled her hair and punched her in the face. She snatched the woman’s phone and threw it to the ground, causing the screen to crack. Johnson fled the scene, but was later arrested at her home at 425 Winners Circle in Lady Lake. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Your article on Ed McGinty

A reader objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of Ed McGinty’s arrest and subsequent court case. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Peeping Tom

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident has something to say about those who harassed a lady lawmaker in a restroom.

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Daughter-in-law recording mother-in-law conversation

In a Letter to the Editor, an Oxford man raises a legal point about a New Jersey woman charged with unlawfully recording a call with her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos