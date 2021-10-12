Lady Lake woman arrested in battle over phone in Walmart parking lot

A Lady Lake woman was arrested in connection with a battle over a phone in a Walmart parking lot.

Angela Lenette Johnson, 33, is free on $25,500 bond following her arrest on charges of burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief Friday night at the Walmart in Fruitland Park.

Johnson got out of her vehicle and approached the vehicle of another woman, who was in the driver’s seat, playing a game on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Johnson reached into the woman’s car, pulled her hair and punched her in the face. She snatched the woman’s phone and threw it to the ground, causing the screen to crack. Johnson fled the scene, but was later arrested at her home at 425 Winners Circle in Lady Lake. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting bond.