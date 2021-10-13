Trio arrested in stolen rental vehicle after traffic stop in Lady Lake

Three people were arrested in a stolen rental vehicle after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Jason Corey McConnell, 43, of Orlando, was driving the black Volkswagen SUV at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a Lady Lake police officer spotted the vehicle. A bulletin had been issued for the vehicle which had been reported as stolen in Orlando.

The officer pulled over the Volkswagen in the parking lot of the Sabal Palms office building on County Road 466. The Michigan native, who was driving on an expired driver’s license, was arrested on a charge of grand theft auto.

A passenger, 37-year-old Nicole Leigh Blankenship of Apopka, was found to have two Florida driver’s licenses with other people’s names as well as several different credit cards, also issued to other people. Blankenship was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and unlawful possession of personal identification.

A second passenger, 44-year-old Melissa Rosebrugh of Leesburg, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted on a non-extraditable warrant out of Michigan.

All three were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.