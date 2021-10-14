On October 1, 2021, Sydney P Gerrey passed away at the age of 71 years old. Sydney, originally from Rockingham, NC, spending most of her life in northern Florida and Virginia before coming back to Florida and settling in The Villages in 2010. Sydney loved the beach, being around those she loved, and Florida State Football. She is remembered for her joyful laughter and generous spirit. She is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Donald Pindell, her son David Gerrey his wife Jennifer of Kennesaw, GA and their children Mackenzie & Kamdyn Durio, Son Benjamin Gerrey his wife Jennifer of Memphis, TN and her two grandchildren Hayden and Ashlyne Gerrey, Step-Son Chris Pindell his wife Robin their children Elyse & Ryan Pindell of Paragould, AR , Step-Son Mathew Pindell his partner Angel their daughter Eliza of Edwardsville, IL, Step-Daughter Angela Pindell her wife Heather of Houston, TX and their children Holden & Emersyn and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Ronald Gerrey.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the New Vision for Independence, Inc. (New Vision for Independence, Inc c/o In Memory of Sydney Gerrey, 9501 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL 34788).