71.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 14, 2021
type here...

Sydney Gerrey

By Staff Report

Sydney Gerrey
Sydney Gerrey

On October 1, 2021, Sydney P Gerrey passed away at the age of 71 years old. Sydney, originally from Rockingham, NC, spending most of her life in northern Florida and Virginia before coming back to Florida and settling in The Villages in 2010. Sydney loved the beach, being around those she loved, and Florida State Football. She is remembered for her joyful laughter and generous spirit. She is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Donald Pindell, her son David Gerrey his wife Jennifer of Kennesaw, GA and their children Mackenzie & Kamdyn Durio, Son Benjamin Gerrey his wife Jennifer of Memphis, TN and her two grandchildren Hayden and Ashlyne Gerrey, Step-Son Chris Pindell his wife Robin their children Elyse & Ryan Pindell of Paragould, AR , Step-Son Mathew Pindell his partner Angel their daughter Eliza of Edwardsville, IL, Step-Daughter Angela Pindell her wife Heather of Houston, TX and their children Holden & Emersyn and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Ronald Gerrey.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the New Vision for Independence, Inc. (New Vision for Independence, Inc c/o In Memory of Sydney Gerrey, 9501 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL 34788).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden is breaking records

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends President Biden is breaking records - but not the kind of records you’d be proud to break. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Terrible treatment at ER at The Villages hospital

A man whose mother lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe describes taking her to the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Thank you to the Fruitland Park Police Department

A Villager is especially thankful to the Fruitland Park Police Department and its chief for a special effort. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump flags

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges a Villager who complained about Trump flags to, “Get over it!”

Your article on Ed McGinty

A reader objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of Ed McGinty’s arrest and subsequent court case. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos