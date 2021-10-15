79.3 F
The Villages
Friday, October 15, 2021
Lady Lake police arrest man with long history of driving while license suspended

By Meta Minton

Preston Wade Greenlee
Preston Wade Greenlee

Lady Lake police arrested a man with a long history of driving while license suspended.

Preston Wade Greenlee, 50, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a gray Hyundai Santa Fe at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Greenlee’s license is currently suspended and he has seven previous convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2006. He also has a Nov. 2 court date for another pending charge of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for having no proof of insurance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

