Lady Lake police arrest man with long history of driving while license suspended

Lady Lake police arrested a man with a long history of driving while license suspended.

Preston Wade Greenlee, 50, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a gray Hyundai Santa Fe at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Greenlee’s license is currently suspended and he has seven previous convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2006. He also has a Nov. 2 court date for another pending charge of driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for having no proof of insurance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.