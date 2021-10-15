Oxford man jailed after allegedly biting man on cheek

An Oxford man was jailed after allegedly biting another man on the cheek during a fight.

Lee Verne White, 45, was taken into custody Thursday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

White had been “talking negatively” about the other man during a phone conversation which was overhead, according to an arrest report. He confronted White and an argument broke out, the report said.

The two men came to blows and and the 250-pound White allegedly bit the other man on the cheek. The man showed deputies “a large scratch on his back” as well as an “apparent abrasion on his cheek consistent with being bit,” the report said.

White, a native of Ocala, was convicted of battery in 2008 in Alachua County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery. He was booked on $1,500 bond at teh Sumter County Detention Center.