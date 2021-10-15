88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 15, 2021
type here...

Oxford man jailed after allegedly biting man on cheek

By Meta Minton

Lee Verne White
Lee Verne White

An Oxford man was jailed after allegedly biting another man on the cheek during a fight.

Lee Verne White, 45, was taken into custody Thursday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

White had been “talking negatively” about the other man during a phone conversation which was overhead, according to an arrest report. He confronted White and an argument broke out, the report said.

The two men came to blows and and the 250-pound White allegedly bit the other man on the cheek. The man showed deputies “a large scratch on his back” as well as an “apparent abrasion on his cheek consistent with being bit,” the report said.

White, a native of Ocala, was convicted of battery in 2008 in Alachua County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery. He was booked on $1,500 bond at teh Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Water sales by Lady Lake to Sumter County residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends the Town of Lady Lake has no business providing water for development across the line in Sumter County.

Don’t believe the Daily Sun when it comes to Reverse One Sumter

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight on representation on the Sumter County Commission.

Ed McGinty vows to return to Hadley pool

Villager Ed McGinty, who faces a stalking charge after a political disagreement at a swimming pool in The Villages, has vowed to return to that pool later this month. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American citizens abandoned in Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, blames president Biden for “abandoning” American citizens in Afghanistan.

Sumter County Republican Club has become a clique

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident objects to an upcoming fundraiser being put on by the Sumter County Republican Club.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos