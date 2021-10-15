Sky Vape Smoke Shop in Lady Lake cited for selling tobacco to underage customer

The Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco performed a controlled buy at the Sky Vape Smoke Shop in Lady Lake. The store owner was cited for tobacco sale to an underage person.

The Criminal Investigations Division has received numerous complaints of underage sale from this establishment. Further violations could result in the store’s owners having their license revoked.

A study from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that more than 2 million U.S. middle and high school students reported currently using e-cigarettes in 2021, with more than 8 in 10 of those youth using flavored e-cigarettes.