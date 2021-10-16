DUI suspect treated at Brownwood ER after crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County

A woman suspected of driving under the influence was treated at the Brownwood emergency room after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Kristy Lee Bialko, 47, of Fort Myers, was driving a blue Ford Mustang when she was involved in a crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-75 at Mile Marker 327, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A half-empty bottle which contained an alcoholic beverage was found in her vehicle. There was also a spoon that tested positive for the presence of heroin.

She took part in field sobriety exercises in the parking lot of the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood. She failed the exercises and refused to provide a breath or urine sample.

Bialko was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital ER at Brownwood. After she was medically cleared she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence and possession of drug equipment. She was ticketed for having an expired driver’s license, open container and careless driving.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.