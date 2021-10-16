Little Caesar patrolling town square

To the Editor:

We had a beautiful evening Tuesday at Brownwood listening to one of our favorite country bands.

We observed a fellow in a red shirt who, apparently, was a security person patrolling the dance and seating areas. Now, normally I feel this is a good thing to keep people safe, keep aisles open, etc. But this one individual was acting like a little Caesar strutting around with a stern look on his face.

He approached a young mother and her child on the dance floor reminding her to keep her child under control, which in fact she was already doing admirably. We felt embarrassed for her. There were other instances where this security person asserted his authority that was not called for. This person should be retrained in how to work with people. Remember, it’s not what you say, but how you say it.

Richard Stoebel

Village of Pennecamp