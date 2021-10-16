87.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 16, 2021
type here...

Teen living in The Villages arrested as Alabama fugitive from justice

By Staff Report

Aden Willis Yeager
Aden Willis Yeager

A 19-year-old living in The Villages has been booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after he was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Alabama.

Aden Willis Yeager was booked at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the jail.

He had been arrested this past November in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on a number of sexual extortion charges, all involving five minors under the age of 17. The arrest was made after investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force served a search warrant at a home there.

“The initial charges come from a very short extraction of an electronic device that belonged to the suspect. At the current time, all of the victims identified are out-of-state residents,” the task force said in a news release issued at the time of Yeager’s arrest.

Officers with the University of Alabama Police Department’s criminal investigation division and the UA Joint Electronics Crimes Task Force assisted in the case.

His bond in Alabama had initially been set at $375,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Little Caesar patrolling town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes a “little Caesar” on patrol at a town square in The Villages.

Congressman Webster is right on natural immunity

A Village of Santiago resident applauds Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on COVID immunity.

Selling water for development in Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident argues that the Town of Lady Lake needs to hang onto its water supply and not sell it to developers over the line in Sumter County.

Water sales by Lady Lake to Sumter County residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends the Town of Lady Lake has no business providing water for development across the line in Sumter County.

Don’t believe the Daily Sun when it comes to Reverse One Sumter

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight on representation on the Sumter County Commission.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos