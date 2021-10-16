Teen living in The Villages arrested as Alabama fugitive from justice

A 19-year-old living in The Villages has been booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after he was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Alabama.

Aden Willis Yeager was booked at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the jail.

He had been arrested this past November in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on a number of sexual extortion charges, all involving five minors under the age of 17. The arrest was made after investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force served a search warrant at a home there.

“The initial charges come from a very short extraction of an electronic device that belonged to the suspect. At the current time, all of the victims identified are out-of-state residents,” the task force said in a news release issued at the time of Yeager’s arrest.

Officers with the University of Alabama Police Department’s criminal investigation division and the UA Joint Electronics Crimes Task Force assisted in the case.

His bond in Alabama had initially been set at $375,000.