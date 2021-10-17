81.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Wildwood Soup Kitchen leader honored by DAR for her efforts

By Staff Report

At a recent meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Barbara McManus was presented with the Community Service Award. 

Executive Board Member Nathalie Heydet left presents Barbara McManus of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen with the award.
Executive Board Member Nathalie Heydet, left, presents Barbara McManus of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen with the award.

McManus, Chapter member and President of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, received the award for her dedicated work with the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.  Starting as a driver who delivered food to the homebound in Wildwood and the surrounding rural community, she now supervises 160 volunteers who prepare food  and serve it both for home deliveries as well as at the soup kitchen, located on the grounds of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood.

