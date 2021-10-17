Wildwood Soup Kitchen leader honored by DAR for her efforts

At a recent meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Barbara McManus was presented with the Community Service Award.

McManus, Chapter member and President of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, received the award for her dedicated work with the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. Starting as a driver who delivered food to the homebound in Wildwood and the surrounding rural community, she now supervises 160 volunteers who prepare food and serve it both for home deliveries as well as at the soup kitchen, located on the grounds of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood.