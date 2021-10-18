80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 18, 2021
type here...

Gov. DeSantis announces $6 million for roadway expansion at industrial park in Coleman

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday delivered a $6 million check for a roadway expansion project at an industrial park in Coleman.

The money will be used at the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Plant to expand a two-lane road to a four-lane road. The plant is home to The Villages Daily Sun printing plant, the DZ block concrete facility, MICO Custom Builders and The Villages Commercial Design Division.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is flanked by County Comissioner Craig Estep left and State Senate President Wilton Simpson
Gov. Ron DeSantis is flanked by County Commissioner Craig Estep, left, and State Senate President Wilton Simpson.

The governor was joined at Monday’s check presentation by Sumter County Commissioners Craig Estep and Gary Search, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, state Sen. Dennis Baxley (R-Lady Lake) and state Rep. Brett Hage (R-Oxford.)

“Infrastructure projects are vital for the growth and development of new business in the State of Florida,” DeSantis said. 
“I am happy to award $6 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund for a road expansion that will help current development of the industrial park, create thousands of jobs, and ensure the continued success of Sumter County. Through strategic investments, like the ones I have announced over the past several weeks, we can continue the momentum of Florida’s vibrant industrial base,” the governor added.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Resident victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident says he has been victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Make sure your vote counts!

The League of Women Voters has two new Power Point presentations for all potential voters. In a Letter to the Editor, a member explains how to book a presentation for your group.

More on my side of the story

Ed McGinty, in a Letter to the Editor, offers more of “his side of the story” about his recent stalking arrest.

Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that President Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster’s stance on ‘natural immunity’ is reckless

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident says that Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on “natural immunity” to COVID-19 is reckless, careless, and profoundly and maliciously stupid.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos