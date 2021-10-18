Gov. DeSantis announces $6 million for roadway expansion at industrial park in Coleman

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday delivered a $6 million check for a roadway expansion project at an industrial park in Coleman.

The money will be used at the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Plant to expand a two-lane road to a four-lane road. The plant is home to The Villages Daily Sun printing plant, the DZ block concrete facility, MICO Custom Builders and The Villages Commercial Design Division.

The governor was joined at Monday’s check presentation by Sumter County Commissioners Craig Estep and Gary Search, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, state Sen. Dennis Baxley (R-Lady Lake) and state Rep. Brett Hage (R-Oxford.)

“Infrastructure projects are vital for the growth and development of new business in the State of Florida,” DeSantis said.