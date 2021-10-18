Lady Lake refuses to turn on tap for more development in Sumter County

Lady Lake officials have refused to turn on the tap for more development in Sumter County.

The Lady Lake Commission had been asked to provide water for the Sumter Villas in Sumter County, next door to the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes located on County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. The commission in 2006 had agreed to provide water for the massive apartment complex, which is now at 100 percent capacity with all units rented.

However, commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to deny the request for water for the development to be known as the Sumter Villas.

“An important thing to remember is this is in Sumter County. We would have absolutely no jurisdiction over this project. Why would we give our water to another county?” asked Mayor Ruth Kussard. “We need to look out for the residents of Lady Lake, first and foremost.”

Commissioner Tony Holden said the town should not be propping up development in Sumter County.

“We are not in the business of developing in Sumter County. We already have too much invested over there. Let’s stick to the Town of Lady Lake and Lake County,” Holden said.

Commissioner Dan Vincent wanted to know why The Villages isn’t extending water for the planned development which would be located on 18.23 acres with 41 single-family detached homes with “attached accessory dwelling units” totaling 82 total residential units.

“Why aren’t you going to The Villages?” Vincent asked.

Scott Culp of Atlantic Housing Partners, which is pursuing the project, was tight lipped in answering Vincent’s question.

“The Villages can’t service this,” Culp said.

The backup plan would appear to be that Atlantic Housing Partners would have to dig a well, but Culp admitted that is a less attractive option as it would drive up the cost of the project.