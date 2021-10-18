80.6 F
The Villages
Monday, October 18, 2021
Woman arrested after brawl with her two sisters at World of Beer

By Meta Minton

Melody Jean Smalley
Melody Jean Smalley

A woman was arrested after a brawl with her two sisters at a World of Beer location in The Villages.

Melody Jean Smalley, 24, of Lady Lake, was leaving World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square shortly before midnight Saturday when her 27-year-old sister and her 23-year-old sister arrived in the parking lot to give her a ride home, having deemed the middle sister “too drunk to drive,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Smalley became “irate” and pulled her older sister by her hair in an attempt to remove her from the vehicle. The younger sister tried to separate Smalley and the older sister. Smalley grabbed the younger sister by her hair and dragged her to the ground.

During a brief break in the fighting, Smalley got into a car with her younger sister. Smalley suddenly bit her younger sister’s thumb, piercing it with her teeth. She refused to release the sister’s thumb from her teeth. The younger sister began kicking and punching Smalley in an attempt to force her to release her thumb. She was able to push Smalley out of the vehicle, locked the doors and called her older sister who called 911.

Smalley was arrested on two counts of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

