81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
type here...

How can you run out of draft beer at a country club?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My golf group has played Cane Garden twice in the last month and after our round we went to get a pitcher of beer. We we’re told, not once but on two different occasions that they were out of draft beer! How does that happen that all their draft beer is out. What kind of manager lets that happen? I feel they just wanted us to buy bottled beer because they were over stocked and needed to get rid of it. Are they that poorly managed that they don’t realize their beer supply is running low? My wife worked for a Bud distributor in Michigan and if you called and said you were out they would send a sales rep out with another barrel to hold you until the truck could get to you. My whole golf group refused to buy bottled beer and just left. Maybe they’ll wake up and get a better manager!

Marvin Witt
Village of Lynnhaven

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How can you run out of draft beer at a country club?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident describes some poor service at a country club in The Villages.

Stray cats in Sumter County

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about stray cats in The Villages.

Ed McGinty is clearly a danger to himself and others

A Village of Mallory Square resident warns that Villager Ed McGinty is a danger to himself and others. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident says he has been victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Make sure your vote counts!

The League of Women Voters has two new Power Point presentations for all potential voters. In a Letter to the Editor, a member explains how to book a presentation for your group.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos