William “Pat” Murphy

Pat Murphy, 77, died March 16, 2020. He was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Red Oak, Iowa to William and Maxine Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Gail. In marriage, Pat and Gail were as one, never failing to support each other in every way. He was an amazing husband, father, and friend. He is also survived by his sons Rob, (Susan) and Ryan, (Jodi); granddaughters, Kali, Haley, and Lindsey; sister, Ann (Larry); brothers, John (Carol) and Mick (Vickie); sister-in-law, Priscilla; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pat was a 46-year veteran of the promotional products industry, starting with the Thos. D. Murphy Calendar Company in 1968. He was Vice President of Sales and served on the Board of Directors of PPAI. He later worked as Senior Vice President of Sales for Bankers Advertising in Iowa City. Pat, his brother John, and their families started Murphy Brothers Crystal in Oshkosh, Wis., in 1993. They later sold the company to Imagen Brands, and Pat continued with them until his retirement in 2014.

Pat was a member of the Elks Club and served as Exalted Ruler. He was elected President of the Red Oak School Board. His greatest joy was spending time with his boys, hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, and playing tennis and golf. In their youth, he was a little league coach and involved in Boy Scouts. His heart was so full of love for his three granddaughters. Pat and Gail took many wonderful trips together throughout the United States and overseas, memories that will never be lost.

His last two and a half years were spent in The Villages, Fla. He made wonderful friends and spent this time enjoying golf, his passion for reading, and most of all life.

Graveside memorial services were held Oct. 16 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Visitation with the family will be held from 9 a.m. until going to the cemetery in procession from Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.