Biden wants to expand IRS to surveil Americans’ bank accounts

By Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

On Friday, I introduced the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act with several colleagues to block the Biden Administration’s proposal to expand the IRS in order to surveil Americans’ bank accounts.

The Biden Administration proposal would require banks and financial institutions to report data from private accounts.

This would be an enormous invasion of privacy on millions of Americans. I have been adamantly opposed to this financial surveillance being pushed by President Biden! Further, this proposal for a supercharged IRS would turn local banks into agents of the IRS, collecting private bank information and burdening working families, and businesses.

I am committed to keep the IRS accountable to the American people. I have also cosponsored legislation that would protect individuals being targeted by the IRS based on their political or ideological beliefs.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

