Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot of Sam’s Club

A drunk driving suspect was arrested Tuesday night in the parking lot of Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Aaron William Ryan, 33, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black 2017 Dodge Journey at 8:15 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Water Oak when an officer noticed the vehicle’s headlights were not on, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Sam’s Club parking lot.

The California native’s “speech was slow and lethargic” and he appeared to be “confused,” the report said. He denied he had been drinking.

Ryan agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but could not properly perform any of the exercises, the report said. A cold, unopened 16-ounce can of Natural Ice beer was found in his vehicle. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond. He was also ticketed for driving without headlights.