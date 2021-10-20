Jeane Veres

Jeane Rose Veres passed away on September 21, 2021, in The Villages, FL, at the age of 97. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of Moizes Nascimento and Maria Resgate. She graduated from Western High School in Detroit, MI, in 1942. Jeane married William John Veres on November 29, 1947, with whom she shared her love of travel. They raised their family in the Detroit suburbs. After retirement in 1990 they moved to Charleston, SC, where they lived for 10 years. Following William’s death in 2000, Jeane moved to The Villages, where she continued her love of quilting, knitting, and crochet, and discovered her talent for painting.

Jeane is preceded in death by her beloved husband William, her brother Ed Kent, and her sister Anna Bishop.

She is survived by daughters Cynthia Nichols (Zack) of The Villages, and Beverly Lovelly (Steven) of Kihei, HI, son Russell Veres (Fedelina) of Littleton, CO, grandchildren Jason Lovelly (Dawn) of Redford, MI, Brandy and William Veres of Littleton, CO, and sisters Alexandrina Petrinovic of Clinton Township, MI, and Jacqueline Brown of The Villages.