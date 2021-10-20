76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
type here...

Jeane Veres

By Staff Report

Jeane Veres
Jeane Veres

Jeane Rose Veres passed away on September 21, 2021, in The Villages, FL, at the age of 97. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of Moizes Nascimento and Maria Resgate. She graduated from Western High School in Detroit, MI, in 1942. Jeane married William John Veres on November 29, 1947, with whom she shared her love of travel. They raised their family in the Detroit suburbs. After retirement in 1990 they moved to Charleston, SC, where they lived for 10 years. Following William’s death in 2000, Jeane moved to The Villages, where she continued her love of quilting, knitting, and crochet, and discovered her talent for painting.

Jeane is preceded in death by her beloved husband William, her brother Ed Kent, and her sister Anna Bishop.

She is survived by daughters Cynthia Nichols (Zack) of The Villages, and Beverly Lovelly (Steven) of Kihei, HI, son Russell Veres (Fedelina) of Littleton, CO, grandchildren Jason Lovelly (Dawn) of Redford, MI, Brandy and William Veres of Littleton, CO, and sisters Alexandrina Petrinovic of Clinton Township, MI, and Jacqueline Brown of The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How can you run out of draft beer at a country club?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident describes some poor service at a country club in The Villages.

Stray cats in Sumter County

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about stray cats in The Villages.

Ed McGinty is clearly a danger to himself and others

A Village of Mallory Square resident warns that Villager Ed McGinty is a danger to himself and others. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident says he has been victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Make sure your vote counts!

The League of Women Voters has two new Power Point presentations for all potential voters. In a Letter to the Editor, a member explains how to book a presentation for your group.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos