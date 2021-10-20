The threat from China

To the Editor:

We just learned that China tested a hypersonic nuclear capable missile that travels 2000 miles per second.

It flies at low altitudes and can be manually guided making it hard to track. We had a program to develop such a weapon but it was canceled. Guess who canceled it. None other that President Obama. Now China has the capability of hitting our missile silos and cities and we don’t have , according to military experts, the ability to shoot it down.

Therefore, we are fully vulnerable to a next generation, game changing weapon because President Obama shut down our program so he could spend defense money on his socialist agenda.

For the first time I feel we are vulnerable to annihilation by our enemies, Russia (yes, they have the same capability) and China. Our children and grandchildren are subject to this threat.

Instead of worrying about global warming the Biden administration better start worrying about the Nuclear “warming” of America by these missiles.

You Democrats have voted in our death warrant.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square