82.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
type here...

The threat from China

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We just learned that China tested a hypersonic nuclear capable missile that travels 2000 miles per second.
It flies at low altitudes and can be manually guided making it hard to track. We had a program to develop such a weapon but it was canceled. Guess who canceled it. None other that President Obama. Now China has the capability of hitting our missile silos and cities and we don’t have , according to military experts, the ability to shoot it down.
Therefore, we are fully vulnerable to a next generation, game changing weapon because President Obama shut down our program so he could spend defense money on his socialist agenda.
For the first time I feel we are vulnerable to annihilation by our enemies, Russia (yes, they have the same capability) and China. Our children and grandchildren are subject to this threat.
Instead of worrying about global warming the Biden administration better start worrying about the Nuclear “warming” of America by these missiles.
You Democrats have voted in our death warrant.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Dave Chapelle hurt someone’s feelings

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South suggests people find a sense of humor when it comes to comedian David Chappelle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The threat from China

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Mallory Square resident blames former President Obama for putting America at risk of weapons being developed in China.

Thank you to my husband

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to thank her husband for all his help.

How can you run out of draft beer at a country club?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident describes some poor service at a country club in The Villages.

Stray cats in Sumter County

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about stray cats in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos