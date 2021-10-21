84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 21, 2021
type here...

Barbara Morin

By Staff Report

Barbara Morin
Barbara Morin

Barbara Jean (Begin) (Ash) Morin, 80, passed away on October 1, 2021 in the Village Regional Hospital, Florida, with her loving partner, John Oubre by her side.

Born on November 19, 1940 in Danvers, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred (Maurais) Begin. She was raised and educated in Danvers and graduated from Holten High School in 1959. Barbara married and had four children by the young age of 22. Barbara worked multiple jobs, one being a dedicated bus driver for the Town of Danvers. Upon graduation from Salem State College, Barbara achieved her dream of becoming an educator in the Danvers school system until her retirement. Once retired, she moved to the Villages, Florida. Barbara had many interests, some of which included dancing (all kinds) bowling, golf, cards (all kinds) including casino and shuffleboard. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her partner, John, she is survived by her children, Richard and Lisa Ash, Cheryl “Diane” and Jeffrey Van Knowe, David and Karen Ash and Susan and Christopher Ayles, all of Danvers, her stepchildren, Douglass and Kimber Morin of Middleton, Duane Morin of Danvers, Paula and Mark McHale of Danvers and Matthew and Jennifer Morin of NH, her grandchildren, Ashley (Conway) and Matthew Carlson, Jeffrey and Abby Ash, Jason Ash, Megan Ash and her fiance´Andrew Gallione, Christina Van Knowe, Austin, Brody, Victoria and Maxwell Morin, Sean, Kaylee and Ryan McHale and great grandchildren, Carter and Day Jolene Carlson, nieces and nephews, Debbie Moran, Barbie Norris, Bobby and Ronny Ash, Linda, Tim, Randy and Remona Begin. She was predeceased by her husband, Roland E. Morin, her former husband, Richard Ash and her brothers, Raymond and William ‘Peter” Ash.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, Danvers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ALS Assoc. at www.als.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Colin Powell was a patriot while Trump was a draft dodger

A Village of Winifred resident writes that the late Colin Powell was a true patriot while former President Donald Trump was a draft dodger. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio puts his own political agenda first

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party contends that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is putting his own political agenda ahead of what’s best for Florida.

Lady Lake should not provide water to Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that Lady Lake should hang onto its water supply and should not tap it to support development in Sumter County.

Dave Chapelle hurt someone’s feelings

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South suggests people find a sense of humor when it comes to comedian David Chappelle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The threat from China

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident blames former President Obama for putting America at risk of weapons being developed in China.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos