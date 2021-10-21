84.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 21, 2021
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio puts his own political agenda first

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Voting rights are fundamental to our democracy, and the Freedom To Vote Act would help ensure every American could cast their ballot safely and securely with the confidence it will be counted. Yet, once again, Marco Rubio kowtows to his party while trampling over the rights of millions of Floridians.
At a time when officials in Florida and other states are attempting to restrict access to the ballot box, voters deserve strong leaders who will defend their basic rights to participate in free and fair elections. Marco Rubio’s vote Wednesday is a shameful reminder that he will always put his own political agenda ahead of what’s best for Florida, even when the very foundation of our democracy is at stake.

Manny Diaz
Florida Democratic Party chairman

 

