Cursive writing and modern communication

I am beginning to be convinced that an individual could become a doctor’s assistant without going to a medical school. I base this on the number of medical emails that I receive each day. I have become conversant with all sorts of medical issues that I had never heard of before, plus lots of facts on ones that I have known for many years. Obviously, none of what I have read would enable me to aid a doctor on an operation. I would also not be able to pronounce all the prescriptions that are available as well as numerous medical terms. One problem with just reading the information is that there is no guide on how to pronounce medical terms. I have often wondered who formulated the names of drugs, diseases etc. My thought is that someone in authority found an ancient Roman who had been hiding in the catacombs. I believe that he/she was hired and now comes up with names and then grins in glee when finished.

Those who then are responsible for responding to the names and using them where appropriate are not concerned. They know that their patients will not know how to pronounce the names so whatever they say goes. The ones I feel sorry for are the pharmacists who have to decipher the doctor’s handwriting. I feel that this will become even more complicated in the future. We all are aware of the fact that cursive handwriting is no longer being taught in many schools. This means that the doctors of the future will need help in preparing prescriptions. Clearly there will have to be a cadre of cursive writing people who the doctor can use to prepare the prescriptions. This will not be as easy as it sounds since even though the cursive writers are willing and able, they may well not be able to understand what the doctor is saying while giving his prescriptions. In other words, they may be in the same situation as today’s pharmacists – figuring out what the doctor really wants.

Another obvious problem revolves around who is going to teach folks cursive writing. Those who want to learn may have to seek out gurus in the Himalayas since as the population gets older there will be fewer and fewer cursive writers around. My suggestion is that we get prepared now! Trade schools in cursive writing should be established as quick as possible. Elderly people should be hired as rapidly as possible to teach in the schools. Other elderly people should then nag their grandkids to attend the schools. The kids will not want to of course, but the grandparents could show the kids their wills. I would imagine that there would be enough response to fill the need. Then when the great grandchildren are of appropriate age, they will see how prosperous their parents are from going to a cursive trade school. Naturally many of them will follow their parents – especially if the schools have developed football teams. Thus, the supplying of cursive writers could continue for many generations and civilization will be saved.

I always like to end on a positive note!

Villager Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.