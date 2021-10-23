85.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 23, 2021
AMAC schedules Lady Lake veterans seminar on the topic of benefits

By Staff Report

The AMAC Foundation has scheduled a veterans seminar on the topic of benefits this week in Lady Lake.

“You don’t hear very much about the plight of veterans these days, it’s ‘yesterday’s news’,” said Gerry Hafer, executive director of the AMAC Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. 

The fact of the matter is that there are an estimated 18.5 million veterans in the U.S., many of whom need help, he said.

“And so, to that end AMAC Foundation is sponsoring an informative seminar covering the myriad benefits available to the Veteran Community on Wednesday, Oct. 27,” Hafer said.

The seminar will provide guidance on how to access those benefits.

Topics that will be covered include eligibility criteria, VA medical priority groups, disability compensation, pension, survivor compensation, VA burial benefits, how to contact VA medical facilities and much more.

The event will take place at the 10  to 11:30 am at the Lady Lake Library, 225 West Guava Street, Lady Lake. There’s no charge for participation and light beverages will be served.  To register, contact the AMAC Foundation at 888-750-2622 or, via email, at [email protected].

