Man given extra $2,250 at Citizens First Bank won’t be prosecuted on theft charge

A man mistakenly handed an extra $2,250 by a teller at a Citizens First Bank location in The Villages won’t be prosecuted on a theft charge.

Glen Martin Davis, 47, of Summerfield had been arrested June 3 on a charge of grand theft. Two days earlier he had gone to the Citizens First Bank at Lake Sumter Landing and cashed a $250 check. The teller made a mistake and handed him $2,500 in cash, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He took the money and did not say anything. The bank contacted Davis and asked him to return the money. He admitted that he knew the amount he had been given was incorrect, but “was unable to return the money due to having spent it already,” according to the arrest report.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down Davis at his former place of employment, Red Sauce restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. The New York native was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft.

However, last month the prosecutor’s office announced no information will be filed in the case due to, “Evidence legally insufficient to provide guilt.”