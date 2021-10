To the Editor:

I think Mr. McGinty must be a very unhappy man. OK, you don’t like Donald Trump, it’s time to let it go. Personally, I am so tired of the Trump bashing and you need to get a different hobby and I don’t mean calling women fat slobs that are trying to exercise in the pool.

You really need to be nicer to people and try to be happier and enjoy all the activities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Please give it a rest. Maybe take up golf.

Brenda White

Village of Summerhill