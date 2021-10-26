72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...

Frustrated Fenney Putt & Play neighbors finally win fight for signage

By Marv Balousek

Janice Ribruk Panasuk is among the Fenney Putt Play neighbors fighting for signage
Janice Ribruk Panasuk is among the Fenney Putt & Play neighbors fighting for signage.

After listening to pleas from residents near Fenney Putt & Play, Wildwood commissioners Monday night agreed to install no parking signs for at least six months on two nearby streets.

The action came after residents said putting up their own no parking signs has been successful at diverting Putt & Play users from parking in front of their homes.

Fenney Putt & Play opened about four years ago with parking only for golf carts. Motorists were instructed to park at recreation centers several blocks away.

Instead, many Putt & Play users infuriated nearby residents by parking in front of their homes.

The Developer apparently is not interested in addressing the problem.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf said The Villages plans to open two more Putt & Play courses this fall and next spring which could ease traffic at the Fenney course.

Cars parked on Abney Avenue near the Fenney Putt & Play.

Two years ago, commissioners enacted a comprehensive parking ordinance that prohibits parking on any city right-of-way, enabling police to issue tickets. Police have responded to complaints and issued a handful of citations near the Putt & Play.

Resident Tim Webber said he has written to the Morse family about the issue but received no response.

“This is The Villages fault and it’s nothing the city or we did,” he said. “When you make a mistake, man up and fix it.”

City Manager Jason McHugh said he has raised the issue with The Villages officials.

“I have talked to the Developer,” he said. “They are not interested in fixing the parking situation at all.”

Fenney Putt & Play

Webber said the city signs are needed because the signs put up by residents violate covenants.

Janice Ribruk Panasuk said traffic from Putt & Play users causes a hazard for residents.

“We’re asking for signs,” she said. “We’re asking for a little more enforcement.”

Paula Goldstein said she’s concerned that the lack of a drop-off area causes children to get out of cars into the street.

“There’s going to be a kid who’s going to get hurt,” she said.

Commissioner Joe Elliott made a motion to install the signs on Abney Avenue and Lyall Loop for six months, which he said could alleviate the “multiple year nightmare” for residents.

Wolf said he did not want to install permanent signs because it could lead to similar requests from other areas of the city.

 

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran finally got something right

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, concedes that Larry Moran was correct about something in a recent submission to the Villages-News.com Opinion page.

Praising Trump is the only thing that unites Republicans

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the only thing uniting Republicans is praising former President Trump or accusing Democrats of being socialists or communists.

Political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident weighs in on the hot topic of political discussions at swimming pools in The Villages.

Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Ed McGinty must be a very unhappy man.

We should blame Obama

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands by an earlier assertion that it was President Obama who canceled a vital weapons program.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos