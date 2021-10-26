Frustrated Fenney Putt & Play neighbors finally win fight for signage

After listening to pleas from residents near Fenney Putt & Play, Wildwood commissioners Monday night agreed to install no parking signs for at least six months on two nearby streets.

The action came after residents said putting up their own no parking signs has been successful at diverting Putt & Play users from parking in front of their homes.

Fenney Putt & Play opened about four years ago with parking only for golf carts. Motorists were instructed to park at recreation centers several blocks away.

Instead, many Putt & Play users infuriated nearby residents by parking in front of their homes.

The Developer apparently is not interested in addressing the problem.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf said The Villages plans to open two more Putt & Play courses this fall and next spring which could ease traffic at the Fenney course.

Two years ago, commissioners enacted a comprehensive parking ordinance that prohibits parking on any city right-of-way, enabling police to issue tickets. Police have responded to complaints and issued a handful of citations near the Putt & Play.

Resident Tim Webber said he has written to the Morse family about the issue but received no response.

“This is The Villages fault and it’s nothing the city or we did,” he said. “When you make a mistake, man up and fix it.”

City Manager Jason McHugh said he has raised the issue with The Villages officials.

“I have talked to the Developer,” he said. “They are not interested in fixing the parking situation at all.”

Webber said the city signs are needed because the signs put up by residents violate covenants.

Janice Ribruk Panasuk said traffic from Putt & Play users causes a hazard for residents.

“We’re asking for signs,” she said. “We’re asking for a little more enforcement.”

Paula Goldstein said she’s concerned that the lack of a drop-off area causes children to get out of cars into the street.

“There’s going to be a kid who’s going to get hurt,” she said.

Commissioner Joe Elliott made a motion to install the signs on Abney Avenue and Lyall Loop for six months, which he said could alleviate the “multiple year nightmare” for residents.

Wolf said he did not want to install permanent signs because it could lead to similar requests from other areas of the city.