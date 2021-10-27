Teen driver looking at phone arrested after spotted without seat belt

A teen driver who was looking at her phone was arrested after she was spotted without a seat belt.

Kiara Halfacre, 19, of Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet sedan at about 4 p.m. Monday on Clay Avenue near McClendon Street when an officer noticed she was not wearing her seat belt, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had also been looking at her phone as she was driving.

As the police officer approached Halfacre’s vehicle during a traffic stop, she reached for her seat belt to put it on, the report said. She was also having a video conversation with a male on her phone.

A check revealed multiple suspensions of her license, including three for failure to pay traffic fines.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.