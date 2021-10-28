Residents cheer renovation of Silver Lake Executive Golf Course

Residents are cheering the renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to celebrate the reopening of the original golf course in The Villages. The first golfers were scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m.

The renovation of the golf course located on the Historic Side of The Villages includes new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the course. The course had been closed since April 1 for the renovation work.

The $329,234 renovation of the golf course was funded through the Amenity Authority Committee.