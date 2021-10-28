Sportsman’s Warehouse opens its doors Friday at new location in Lady Lake

Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening its doors Friday, Oct. 29 at its store at Lady Lake Crossings.

This is a “soft” opening. The grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4.

Sportsman’s Warehouse sells apparel, footwear, and gear which caters to sportsmen and sportswomen with interests in hunting, shooting, reloading, camping, fishing, and other outdoor recreational activities. The outdoor sporting goods retailer operates in 25 states across the United States, including Alaska.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is located in the former home of Stein Mart, which closed its doors last year after filing for bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.