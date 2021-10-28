78.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be raising money Saturday at Walmart

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be holding a Discount Card fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.

The fundraiser is aimed at raising money for the many scholarships the Booster Club provides to Wildwood Middle High School graduates, and to other school activities supported by the Boosters. Members of the booster club will be at Walmart all day offering people Discount Cards, and offering information about the Booster Club.

