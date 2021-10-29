CNA who tossed out McDonald’s bag faces littering fine but escapes felony charge

A certified nursing assistant who works in The Villages will face a littering fine but has escaped a felony charge from an arrest which occurred after she threw a McDonald’s bag out her car window.

Danielle Renee Tanner, 41, who lives at the Rolling Acres Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a silver 2010 Buick Lucerne at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 14 when she threw a bag and cup from the vehicle as she was turning from South Clay Avenue onto County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When a police officer asked about the litter during a traffic stop, the Florida native said she had been at the fast-food restaurant and admitted she had thrown the items out onto the roadway. A check revealed the certified nursing assistant’s driver’s license was valid “for business purposes only.” Tanner, who has seven convictions for driving while license suspended was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended.

However, the prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday that no information will be filed in the case due to “insufficient evidence.”

Tanner, who indicated in the arrest report she works at the Buffalo Crossings care facility on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, is still facing a $105 fine for throwing litter from a vehicle. The fine is due by Nov. 18.