Kenneth Holtel

Friday, October 29, 2021
By Staff Report

CDR Kenneth P. Holtel, USN (Ret.), 85, of The Villages, Florida, died October 6th at Harbor Chase in Wildwood, Florida. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of Leonard Holtel and Adele (Kitt) Holtel. Ken graduated from GMI in Flint, Michigan with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Later, he got a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from US Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, California.

Ken is survived by his cousin Marlene Harmon, her husband Richard and their children, Karen, Steve, Lisa, Randy, Brad, and their spouses. He had many friends from Virginia and The Villages, who were a great help with many visits and care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 11am at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake. A military service will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

