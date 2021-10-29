Man on bicycle arrested with drugs after spotted riding without light

A man on a bicycle was arrested with drugs after he was spotted riding without a light on a busy roadway.

Matthew Gills, 25, who lives at 710 Summit St. in Lady Lake, was riding the bicycle at about 3 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near its intersection with Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Gills was found to be in possession of .3 grams of methamphetamine, a grinder containing small pieces of marijuana and a glass pipe with burnt residue.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.