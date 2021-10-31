62.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Quick-service restaurant planned on Warm Springs Avenue across from Village of Fenney

By Meta Minton

A quick-service restaurant is planned on Warm Springs Avenue across from the Village of Fenney.

The restaurant would be part of a development to include retail and office space on 3.15 acres at the northeast intersection of County Road 513 and Warm Springs Avenue.

The dotted lines show where the quick-service restaurant and retail development would be located across from the Village of Fenney.

The proposed project will be considered by Wildwood’s special magistrate Tuesday afternoon at Wildwood City Hall.

The owner of the property is Dinesh Khanna, founder of Premier Medical Associates. Khanna is hoping to see the property rezoned from agriculture to commercial mixed use. Professional staff with the City of Wildwood are recommending approval for the project.

