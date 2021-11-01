Lady Lake officials vote against adding Juneteenth holiday

Lady Lake officials have voted against adding Juneteenth as a holiday to the town’s calendar.

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday night voted 4-1 against adding Juneteenth to its existing schedule which includes 11 holidays.

Commissioner Paul Hannan made a motion to deny the addition of the Juneteenth holiday.

President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 19 making it a federal holiday. Juneteenth is observed on June 19 each year, commemorating the emancipation of the enslaved African Americans back in 1865.

“I understand the political motivation of the president,” Hannan said.

However, he said it is “sinful” to try to pass on the billions of dollars of costs that towns and cities across the nation would have to shoulder by adding the paid holiday for employees. Adding the holiday would cost the Town of Lady Lake about $8,000 per year.

Mayor Ruth Kussard wanted to know if any other municipalities in the area have added Juneteenth to their calendars.

Lady Lake Human Resources Director Tamika DeLee said only Mount Dora has added the Juneteenth holiday.

The commission voted 4-1 against adding the Juneteenth holiday. Only Mayor Kussard favored the addition of the Juneteenth holiday.