Villages Polo jockey from Argentina arrested after leaving Margarita Republic

A Villages Polo jockey from Argentina was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

An officer was watching at about 11:30 p.m. Friday when two men left the popular nightspot at the square and got into a white 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer overhead one of the men say he wanted to “get high.”

The truck, which had an expired license plate, backed out of a parking spot and approached the intersection of Del Mar Drive and Alverez Avenue. The truck was “stopped at the intersection for an extended time,” the report said. A traffic stop was initiated in the 1200 block of Avenida Central.

The driver, 26-year-old Diego Jeremias Diaz, produced an identification card from Argentina and admitted he did not have a Florida driver’s license. It appeared he had been drinking. He “spoke little English” and a Spanish-speaking deputy was summoned to the scene.

Diaz refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.