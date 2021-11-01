73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...

Villages Polo jockey from Argentina arrested after leaving Margarita Republic

By Meta Minton

Diego Jeremias Diaz
Diego Jeremias Diaz

A Villages Polo jockey from Argentina was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

An officer was watching at about 11:30 p.m. Friday when two men left the popular nightspot at the square and got into a white 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer overhead one of the men say he wanted to “get high.”

The truck, which had an expired license plate, backed out of a parking spot and approached the intersection of Del Mar Drive and Alverez Avenue. The truck was “stopped at the intersection for an extended time,” the report said. A traffic stop was initiated in the 1200 block of Avenida Central.

The driver, 26-year-old Diego Jeremias Diaz, produced an identification card from Argentina and admitted he did not have a Florida driver’s license. It appeared he had been drinking. He “spoke little English” and a Spanish-speaking deputy was summoned to the scene.

Diaz refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A solution to the problem of voter fraud

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South offers an idea about how to stop voter fraud. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the “downfall” of The Villages.

A solution to global warming

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends this is the time to speak out on climate change.

Do people know about UF IFAS Extension FCS programs?

UF IFAS Extension Agent LuAnn Duncan says the agency has a lot to offer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The loss of things we loved about The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the loss of things she loved about The Villages

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos