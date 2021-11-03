Woman arrested at Club Wildwood after romantic relationship ends in bad breakup

A 23-year-old woman was arrested at Club Wildwood after a romantic relationship ended in a bad breakup.

Officers were called at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment complex on Huey Street after Nicole Swearingen of Ocala went to retrieve her belongings, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Swearingen had been in a romantic relationship and living for five months with a man at the apartment. They had been engaged in a “verbal altercation” on the phone prior to her arrival to retrieve her property, the report said. The Tennessee native was “yelling” when she arrived and twice shoved her estranged man friend up against a wall. He tried to leave the apartment, but she blocked his exit. Two witnesses corroborated the man’s version of events.

Swearingen was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.